Beazer Homes USA – Consensus Indicates Potential 53.8% Upside

Broker Ratings

Beazer Homes USA with ticker code (BZH) have now 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 30 and 15 with the average target price sitting at 21. Now with the previous closing price of 13.65 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 53.8%. The day 50 moving average is 11.29 while the 200 day moving average is 13.99. The company has a market cap of $421m. Company Website: https://www.beazer.com

The potential market cap would be $647m based on the market concensus.

Beazer Homes USA operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. Beazer Homes USA was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

