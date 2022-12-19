Beazer Homes USA – Consensus Indicates Potential 49.7% Upside

Beazer Homes USA with ticker code (BZH) now have 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 30 and 15 with a mean TP of 21. Given that the stocks previous close was at 14.03 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 49.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 12.1 while the 200 day moving average is 13.79. The market cap for the company is $427m. Visit the company website at: https://www.beazer.com

The potential market cap would be $640m based on the market concensus.

Beazer Homes USA operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. Beazer Homes USA was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.