Beazer Homes USA – Consensus Indicates Potential 48.6% Upside

Beazer Homes USA with ticker code (BZH) have now 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 30 and 15 calculating the average target price we see 21. With the stocks previous close at 14.13 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 48.6%. The day 50 moving average is 11.48 and the 200 moving average now moves to 13.92. The market capitalisation for the company is $424m. Find out more information at: https://www.beazer.com

The potential market cap would be $630m based on the market concensus.

Beazer Homes USA operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. Beazer Homes USA was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.