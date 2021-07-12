Twitter
Beazer Homes USA – Consensus Indicates Potential 47.9% Upside

Broker Ratings

Beazer Homes USA with ticker code (BZH) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 29 and 23 and has a mean target at 26. Now with the previous closing price of 17.58 this indicates there is a potential upside of 47.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 21.23 while the 200 day moving average is 19.98. The company has a market cap of $565m. Find out more information at: http://www.beazer.com

Beazer Homes USA operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. Beazer Homes USA was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

