Beazer Homes USA – Consensus Indicates Potential 38.7% Upside

Broker Ratings

Beazer Homes USA with ticker code (BZH) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 29 and 23 calculating the mean target price we have 25. Now with the previous closing price of 18.03 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 38.7%. The day 50 moving average is 17.87 and the 200 moving average now moves to 19.7. The market capitalisation for the company is $555m. Visit the company website at: http://www.beazer.com

Beazer Homes USA operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. Beazer Homes USA was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

