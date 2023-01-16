Beazer Homes USA – Consensus Indicates Potential 26.1% Upside

Beazer Homes USA found using ticker (BZH) have now 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 21 and 15 calculating the mean target price we have 18. Now with the previous closing price of 14.28 this would imply there is a potential upside of 26.1%. The 50 day MA is 13.08 and the 200 day MA is 13.52. The market capitalisation for the company is $459m. Find out more information at: https://www.beazer.com

The potential market cap would be $579m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Beazer Homes USA operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. Beazer Homes USA was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.