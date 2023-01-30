Beazer Homes USA – Consensus Indicates Potential 20.6% Upside

Beazer Homes USA found using ticker (BZH) have now 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 21 and 18 calculating the mean target price we have 19. Given that the stocks previous close was at 15.76 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 20.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 13.71 while the 200 day moving average is 13.52. The market capitalisation for the company is $498m. Company Website: https://www.beazer.com

The potential market cap would be $600m based on the market concensus.

Beazer Homes USA operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. Beazer Homes USA was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.