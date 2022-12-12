Beazer Homes USA, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 56.4% Upside

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. with ticker code (BZH) have now 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 30 and 15 calculating the average target price we see 21. Given that the stocks previous close was at 13.43 this indicates there is a potential upside of 56.4%. The day 50 moving average is 11.79 and the 200 day MA is 13.86. The company has a market cap of $413m. Find out more information at: https://www.beazer.com

The potential market cap would be $646m based on the market concensus.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.