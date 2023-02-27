BCE – Consensus Indicates Potential 6.3% Upside

BCE found using ticker (BCE) now have 11 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 55.33 and 44.72 calculating the mean target price we have 47.73. Now with the previous closing price of 44.92 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 6.3%. The day 50 moving average is 45.49 and the 200 day MA is 47.56. The market cap for the company is $40,710m. Find out more information at: https://www.bce.ca

The potential market cap would be $43,257m based on the market concensus.

BCE Inc., a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products. The Bell Wireline segment offers data, including internet access and Internet protocol television (IPTV), local telephone, and long distance services, as well as other communication services and products; and satellite TV service and connectivity servuces. This segment also buys and sells local telephone, long distance, data, and other services from or to resellers and other carriers. The Bell Media segment provides conventional TV, specialty TV, pay TV, streaming services, digital media services, radio broadcasting services, and out-of-home advertising services. BCE Inc. was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Verdun, Canada.