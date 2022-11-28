BCE – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.4% Upside

BCE found using ticker (BCE) have now 12 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 55.49 and 46.26 calculating the mean target price we have 49.27. Now with the previous closing price of 47.66 this indicates there is a potential upside of 3.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 44.8 and the 200 day moving average is 50.28. The company has a market cap of $43,856m. Find out more information at: https://www.bce.ca

The potential market cap would be $45,337m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

BCE Inc., a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products. The Bell Wireline segment offers data, including internet access and Internet protocol television (IPTV), local telephone, and long distance services, as well as other communication services and products; and satellite TV service and connectivity servuces. This segment also buys and sells local telephone, long distance, data, and other services from or to resellers and other carriers. The Bell Media segment provides conventional TV, specialty TV, pay TV, streaming services, digital media services, radio broadcasting services, and out-of-home advertising services. BCE Inc. was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Verdun, Canada.