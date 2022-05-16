BCE – Consensus Indicates Potential 2.5% Upside

BCE with ticker code (BCE) have now 11 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 57.58 and 47.6 calculating the average target price we see 53.37. Given that the stocks previous close was at 52.06 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 2.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 55.16 and the 200 day moving average is 52.4. The company has a market capitalisation of $48,243m. Company Website: https://www.bce.ca

The potential market cap would be $49,457m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

BCE Inc. operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products. The Bell Wireline segment offers data, including internet access and Internet protocol television (IPTV), local telephone, long distance, as well as other communication services and products. This segment also buys and sells local telephone, long distance, data, and other services from or to resellers and other carriers. The Bell Media segment provides conventional TV, specialty TV, pay TV, streaming services, digital media services, radio broadcasting services, and out-of-home (OOH) advertising services. It owns and operates 35 conventional TV stations; 27 specialty channels and four Pay TV services; four direct-to-consumer streaming services; 109 licensed radio stations; and websites. The company was formerly known as Bell Canada Enterprises Inc. BCE Inc. was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Verdun, Canada.