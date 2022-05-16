Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

BCE – Consensus Indicates Potential 2.5% Upside

Broker Ratings

BCE with ticker code (BCE) have now 11 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 57.58 and 47.6 calculating the average target price we see 53.37. Given that the stocks previous close was at 52.06 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 2.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 55.16 and the 200 day moving average is 52.4. The company has a market capitalisation of $48,243m. Company Website: https://www.bce.ca

The potential market cap would be $49,457m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Share on Stocktwits

BCE Inc. operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products. The Bell Wireline segment offers data, including internet access and Internet protocol television (IPTV), local telephone, long distance, as well as other communication services and products. This segment also buys and sells local telephone, long distance, data, and other services from or to resellers and other carriers. The Bell Media segment provides conventional TV, specialty TV, pay TV, streaming services, digital media services, radio broadcasting services, and out-of-home (OOH) advertising services. It owns and operates 35 conventional TV stations; 27 specialty channels and four Pay TV services; four direct-to-consumer streaming services; 109 licensed radio stations; and websites. The company was formerly known as Bell Canada Enterprises Inc. BCE Inc. was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Verdun, Canada.

You might also enjoy reading  BCE - Consensus Indicates Potential -2.5% Downside

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.