BCE – Consensus Indicates Potential 15.1% Upside

BCE with ticker code (BCE) have now 11 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 55.9 and 45.2 calculating the mean target price we have 48.97. Now with the previous closing price of 42.55 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 15.1%. The 50 day MA is 46.34 and the 200 moving average now moves to 51.05. The market capitalisation for the company is $39,396m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.bce.ca

The potential market cap would be $45,340m based on the market concensus.

BCE Inc., a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products. The Bell Wireline segment offers data, including internet access and Internet protocol television (IPTV), local telephone, and long distance services, as well as other communication services and products; and satellite TV service and connectivity servuces. This segment also buys and sells local telephone, long distance, data, and other services from or to resellers and other carriers. The Bell Media segment provides conventional TV, specialty TV, pay TV, streaming services, digital media services, radio broadcasting services, and out-of-home advertising services. BCE Inc. was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Verdun, Canada.

