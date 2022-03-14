BCE – Consensus Indicates Potential -4.8% Downside

BCE with ticker code (BCE) have now 12 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 54.89 and 47.05 calculating the mean target price we have 51.68. With the stocks previous close at 54.3 this would indicate that there is a downside of -4.8%. The day 50 moving average is 52.68 and the 200 moving average now moves to 51.19. The company has a market capitalisation of $50,175m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.bce.ca

The potential market cap would be $47,754m based on the market concensus.

BCE , a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services. The Bell Wireline segment provides data, including Internet access and Internet protocol television; and local telephone, long distance, satellite TV service, and connectivity, as well as other communications services and products. This segment also buys and sells local telephone, long distance, data, and other services from or to resellers, and other carriers. The Bell Media segment provides conventional TV, specialty TV, pay TV, and streaming services; and digital media, radio broadcasting, out-of-home advertising services. It owns and operates approximately 35 conventional TV stations; 27 specialty and four Pay TV channels; 3 direct-to-consumer streaming services; 109 licensed radio stations; and websites. The company was formerly known as Bell Canada Enterprises BCE was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Verdun, Canada.