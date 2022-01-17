Twitter
BCE – Consensus Indicates Potential -.9% Downside

Broker Ratings

BCE with ticker code (BCE) have now 12 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 55.65 and 47.7 with a mean TP of 52.39. Now with the previous closing price of 52.89 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -.9%. The 50 day MA is 51.4 and the 200 day MA is 50.18. The market capitalisation for the company is $48,276m. Visit the company website at: https://www.bce.ca

The potential market cap would be $47,819m based on the market concensus.

BCE Inc., a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services. The Bell Wireline segment provides data, including Internet access and Internet protocol television; and local telephone, long distance, satellite TV service, and connectivity, as well as other communications services and products. This segment also buys and sells local telephone, long distance, data, and other services from or to resellers, and other carriers. The Bell Media segment provides conventional TV, specialty TV, pay TV, and streaming services; and digital media, radio broadcasting, out-of-home advertising services. It owns and operates approximately 35 conventional TV stations; 27 specialty and four Pay TV channels; 3 direct-to-consumer streaming services; 109 licensed radio stations; and websites. The company was formerly known as Bell Canada Enterprises Inc. BCE Inc. was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Verdun, Canada.

