BCE – Consensus Indicates Potential -.2% Downside

BCE found using ticker (BCE) have now 11 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 59.19 and 48.54 with the average target price sitting at 54.73. With the stocks previous close at 54.83 this would imply there is a potential downside of -.2%. The day 50 moving average is 55.03 and the 200 moving average now moves to 52.62. The company has a market capitalisation of $49,724m. Find out more information at: https://www.bce.ca

The potential market cap would be $49,633m based on the market concensus.

BCE Inc., a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products. The Bell Wireline segment offers data, including internet access and Internet protocol television (IPTV), local telephone, and long distance services, as well as other communication services and products; and satellite TV service and connectivity servuces. This segment also buys and sells local telephone, long distance, data, and other services from or to resellers and other carriers. The Bell Media segment provides conventional TV, specialty TV, pay TV, streaming services, digital media services, radio broadcasting services, and out-of-home advertising services. BCE Inc. was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Verdun, Canada.