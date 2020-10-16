BBX Capital Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 138.6% Upside

Don't Miss
17th October 2020

BBX Capital Corporation with ticker code (BBX) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘None’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 35 and 32 with the average target price sitting at 33.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 14.04 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 138.6%. The 50 day MA is 12.82 and the 200 moving average now moves to 11.88. The market capitalisation for the company is $260m. Find out more information at: 0

