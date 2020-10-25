Baytex Energy Corp – Consensus Indicates Potential 994.4% Upside

Baytex Energy Corp found using ticker (BTE) have now 8 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 5.71 and 2.75 with a mean TP of 3.94. With the stocks previous close at 0.36 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 994.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 0.38 and the 200 day MA is 0.42. The company has a market cap of $203m. Company Website: http://www.baytexenergy.com

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta. As of January 20, 2020, it had proved developed producing reserves of 142 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); proved reserves of 314 mmboe; and proved plus probable reserves of 529 mmboe. Baytex Energy Corp. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

