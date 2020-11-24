Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Baytex Energy Corp – Consensus Indicates Potential 704.1% Upside

Broker Ratings

Baytex Energy Corp with ticker code (BTE) now have 8 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 5.71 and 2.75 with a mean TP of 3.94. With the stocks previous close at 0.49 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 704.1%. The day 50 moving average is 0.38 and the 200 moving average now moves to 0.44. The market capitalisation for the company is $280m. Visit the company website at: http://www.baytexenergy.com

Share on Stocktwits

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta. As of January 20, 2020, it had proved developed producing reserves of 142 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); proved reserves of 314 mmboe; and proved plus probable reserves of 529 mmboe. Baytex Energy Corp. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Sustainability

Q&A's

Funds

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2020 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.