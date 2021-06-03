BAY.MOTOREN WERKE AG ST – Consensus Indicates Potential 4.2% Upside

BAY.MOTOREN WERKE AG ST found using the Ticker (BMW.DE) have now 29 analysts reporting on the stock, giving a consensus recommendation of ‘hold’. The target price ranges between €126.00 and €75. with a mean TP of €94.10. Now with the previous closing price of €90.30 this would imply there is a potential upside of 4.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of €85.36 and the 200 moving average now moves to €77.69. The market cap for the company is €60b. Company Website: http://www.bmwgroup.com

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services. This segment sells its products through independent and authorized dealerships. The Motorcycles segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells motorcycles under the BMW Motorrad brand, as well as spare parts and accessories. The Financial Services segment is involved in the multi-brand business, retail and dealership financing, customer deposit business, and insurance activities; and provision of fleet management services, which include automobile leasing and specific services under the Alphabet brand. Bayerische Motoren Werke AG was founded in 1916 and is based in Munich, Germany.