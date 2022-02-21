Baxter International Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 17.1% Upside

Baxter International Inc. found using ticker (BAX) now have 16 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 110 and 88 and has a mean target at 97. Given that the stocks previous close was at 82.8 this indicates there is a potential upside of 17.1%. The 50 day MA is 85.45 and the 200 day moving average is 81.33. The company has a market capitalisation of $41,232m. Company Website: https://www.baxter.com

The potential market cap would be $48,303m based on the market concensus.

Baxter International Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies. It also provides biological products and medical devices, and surgical hemostat and sealant products used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing, and adhesion prevention; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products, and pharmacy compounding services; and generic injectable pharmaceuticals. Its products are used in hospitals, kidney dialysis centers, nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, doctors’ offices, and patients at home under physician supervision. The company sells its products through direct sales force, as well as through independent distributors, drug wholesalers, and specialty pharmacy or other alternate site providers in approximately 100 countries. It has an agreement with Celerity Pharmaceutical, LLC to develop acute care generic injectable premix and oncolytic molecules. Baxter International Inc. was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.