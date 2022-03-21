Twitter
Baxter International . – Consensus Indicates Potential 22.3% Upside

Broker Ratings

Baxter International . with ticker code (BAX) now have 17 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 105 and 88 calculating the mean target price we have 96.76. Given that the stocks previous close was at 79.12 this would imply there is a potential upside of 22.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 84.48 and the 200 moving average now moves to 81.25. The company has a market capitalisation of $39,957m. Company Website: https://www.baxter.com

The potential market cap would be $48,866m based on the market concensus.

Baxter International ., through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit. It also provides connected care solutions, luding devices, software, communications, and integration technologies; integrated patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies to help diagnose, treat, and manage a various illness and diseases, luding respiratory therapy, cardiology, vision screening, and physical assessment; surgical video technologies, tables, lights, pendants, precision positioning devices and other accessories. In addition, the company offers contracted services to various pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies. Its products are used in hospitals, kidney dialysis centers, nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, doctors’ offices, and patients at home under physician supervision. The company sells its products through direct sales force, as well as through independent distributors, drug wholesalers, and specialty pharmacy or other alternate site providers in approximately 100 countries. It has an agreement with Celerity Pharmaceutical, LLC to develop acute care generic injectable premix and oncolytic molecules. Baxter International . was orporated in 1931 and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.

