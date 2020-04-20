Baudax Bio – Consenus Indicates Potential 467.2% Upside

Baudax Bio found using ticker (BXRX) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 16 and 10 calculating the average target price we see 13.33. Given that the stocks previous close was at 2.35 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 467.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 3.79 and the 200 day MA is 6.04. The company has a market cap of $41m. Visit the company website at: http://www.baudaxbio.com

Baudax Bio, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. Its lead product candidate is intravenous form of meloxicam, a non-opioid that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate to severe pain; and is in the Phase IIIb clinical trials in colorectal surgery and orthopedic surgery patients to assess opioid consumption, pain intensity, and length of hospital stay with associated pharmacoeconomic parameters. The company’s early-stage product candidates includes RP1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMBA) that is in phase I clinical trial; and RP2000, an ultrashort-acting NMBA, which is in pre-clinical trial; and a reversal agent, as well as Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn