Baudax Bio – Consenus Indicates Potential 379.5% Upside

Baudax Bio found using ticker (BXRX) now have 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 16 and 10 with the average target price sitting at 13.33. With the stocks previous close at 2.78 this indicates there is a potential upside of 379.5%. The day 50 moving average is 3.16 and the 200 day moving average is 5.88. The market cap for the company is $51m. Company Website: http://www.baudaxbio.com

Baudax Bio, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. Its lead product candidate is intravenous form of meloxicam, a non-opioid that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate to severe pain; and is in the Phase IIIb clinical trials in colorectal surgery and orthopedic surgery patients to assess opioid consumption, pain intensity, and length of hospital stay with associated pharmacoeconomic parameters. The company’s early-stage product candidates includes RP1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMBA) that is in phase I clinical trial; and RP2000, an ultrashort-acting NMBA, which is in pre-clinical trial; and a reversal agent, as well as Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn