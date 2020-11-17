Twitter
Baudax Bio – Consensus Indicates Potential 718.2% Upside

Baudax Bio with ticker code (BXRX) now have 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 11 and 7 with the average target price sitting at 9. Now with the previous closing price of 1.1 this indicates there is a potential upside of 718.2%. The day 50 moving average is 1.9 while the 200 day moving average is 3.09. The market capitalisation for the company is $30m. Visit the company website at: http://www.baudaxbio.com

Baudax Bio, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. Its lead product candidate is intravenous form of meloxicam, a non-opioid that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate to severe pain; and is in the Phase IIIb clinical trials in colorectal surgery and orthopedic surgery patients to assess opioid consumption, pain intensity, and length of hospital stay with associated pharmacoeconomic parameters. The company’s early-stage product candidates includes RP1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMBA) that is in phase I clinical trial; and RP2000, an ultrashort-acting NMBA, which is in pre-clinical trial; and a reversal agent, as well as Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

