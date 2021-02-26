Baudax Bio – Consensus Indicates Potential 211.3% Upside

Baudax Bio with ticker code (BXRX) have now 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 6 and 3 with the average target price sitting at 4.67. With the stocks previous close at 1.5 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 211.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 1.52 and the 200 day moving average is 1.89. The company has a market capitalisation of $98m. Visit the company website at: http://www.baudaxbio.com

Baudax Bio, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMBA) that is in phase I clinical trial; BX2000, an ultrashort-acting NMBA, which is in pre-clinical trial; and BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent, which is under pre-clinical trial, as well as Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine, which is under phase II clinical trial. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.