Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Base Resources Ltd 60.9% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Broker Ratings

Base Resources Ltd with ticker (LON:BSE) now has a potential upside of 60.9% according to Berenberg Bank.



Berenberg Bank set a target price of 35 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Base Resources Ltd share price of 14 GBX at opening today (04/11/2022) indicates a potential upside of 60.9%. Trading has ranged between (52 week low) and 14 (52 week high) with an average of 103,331 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £288,612,750.

Base Resources Limited is an Australia-based company engaged in production and development of mineral sands. The Company’s assets include the Kwale Mineral Sands Operation in Kenya and the development of the Toliara Project in Madagascar. The Company’s Kwale Operations is located approximately 50 kilometers south of Mombasa and 10 kilometers inland from the Kenyan coast. The Kwale Operation in Kenya, which produces a range of mineral sands products, namely ilmenite, rutile and zircon. The Kwale Operation features a high-grade ore body with a high-value mineral assemblage, rich in rutile. The Company’s fully owned Toliara Project is based on the Ranobe deposit, located approximately 45 kilometers north of the town of Toliara, and approximately 15 kilometers inland from the coast in southwest Madagascar.



You might also enjoy reading  Base Resources Ltd 55.0% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

    Twitter
    LinkedIn
    Facebook
    Email
    Reddit

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100

      FTSE 100 News

      FTSE 250

      AIM All Share Index

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.