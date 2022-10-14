Follow us on:

Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Base Resources Ltd 55.0% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Broker Ratings

Base Resources Ltd with ticker (LON:BSE) now has a potential upside of 55.0% according to Berenberg Bank.



Berenberg Bank set a target price of 35 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Base Resources Ltd share price of 16 GBX at opening today (14/10/2022) indicates a potential upside of 55.0%. Trading has ranged between (52 week low) and 16 (52 week high) with an average of 102,791 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £312,172,898.

Base Resources Limited is an Australia-based company engaged in production and development of mineral sands. The Company’s assets include the Kwale Mineral Sands Operation in Kenya and the development of the Toliara Project in Madagascar. The Company’s Kwale Operations is located approximately 50 kilometers south of Mombasa and 10 kilometers inland from the Kenyan coast. The Kwale Operation in Kenya, which produces a range of mineral sands products, namely ilmenite, rutile and zircon. The Kwale Operation features a high-grade ore body with a high-value mineral assemblage, rich in rutile. The Company’s fully owned Toliara Project is based on the Ranobe deposit, located approximately 45 kilometers north of the town of Toliara, and approximately 15 kilometers inland from the coast in southwest Madagascar.



Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.