Barratt Developments Plc 9% Potential Upside Indicated by Canaccord Genuity

Barratt Developments Plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:BDEV) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. Barratt Developments Plc are listed in the Consumer Goods sector within UK Main Market. Canaccord Genuity have set a target price of 820 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 9.0% from the opening price of 752.4 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 82.2 points and increased 136.4 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 776.4 GBX while the year low share price is currently 471.7 GBX.

Barratt Developments Plc has a 50 day moving average of 687.78 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 636.68. There are currently 1,018,280,445 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 3,910,892. Market capitalisation for LON:BDEV is £7,747,077,501 GBP.