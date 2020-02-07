Barratt Developments Plc 8.9% Potential Upside Indicated by UBS

Barratt Developments Plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:BDEV) had its stock rating noted as ‘Unchanged’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at UBS. Barratt Developments Plc are listed in the Consumer Goods sector within UK Main Market. UBS have set their target price at 880 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 8.9% from today’s opening price of 808 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 46.8 points and increased 180 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 862.8 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 535.6 GBX.

Barratt Developments Plc has a 50 day moving average of 761.18 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 658.60. There are currently 1,018,287,229 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 3,329,727. Market capitalisation for LON:BDEV is £8,146,297,832 GBP.