Barratt Developments Plc 78.4% Potential Upside Indicated by HSBC

Barratt Developments Plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:BDEV) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at HSBC. Barratt Developments Plc are listed in the Consumer Goods sector within UK Main Market. HSBC have set a target price of 710 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 78.4% from the opening price of 397.9 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 274.7 points and decreased 354.5 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 889.2 GBX while the 52 week low is 349.4 GBX.

Barratt Developments Plc has a 50 day moving average of 700.87 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 677.16. There are currently 1,018,292,450 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 8,931,784. Market capitalisation for LON:BDEV is £4,348,108,761 GBP.

