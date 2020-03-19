Barratt Developments Plc 76.9% Potential Upside Indicated by Jefferies International

Barratt Developments Plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:BDEV) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Upgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at Jefferies International. Barratt Developments Plc are listed in the Consumer Goods sector within UK Main Market. Jefferies International have set their target price at 729 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 76.9% from the opening price of 412.1 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 458.7 points and decreased 327.1 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 889.2 GBX while the year low share price is currently 360.4 GBX.

Barratt Developments Plc has a 50 day moving average of 787.29 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 685.27. There are currently 1,018,292,450 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 6,953,286. Market capitalisation for LON:BDEV is £3,737,133,291 GBP.

