Barratt Developments Plc 7.3% Potential Decrease Indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

Barratt Developments Plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:BDEV) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ this morning by analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove. Barratt Developments Plc are listed in the Consumer Goods sector within UK Main Market. JP Morgan Cazenove have set their target price at 420 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -7.3% from today’s opening price of 453 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 297.4 points and decreased 295.2 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 889.2 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 349.4 GBX.

Barratt Developments Plc has a 50 day moving average of 731.59 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 679.91. There are currently 1,018,292,450 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 8,618,541. Market capitalisation for LON:BDEV is £4,518,163,724 GBP.

