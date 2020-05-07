Barratt Developments Plc 32.4% Potential Upside Indicated by Credit Suisse

Barratt Developments Plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:BDEV) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OUTPERFORM’ today by analysts at Credit Suisse. Barratt Developments Plc are listed in the Consumer Goods sector within UK Main Market. Credit Suisse have set their target price at 685 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 32.4% from the opening price of 517.4 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 46.2 points and decreased 290.6 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 889.2 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 349.4 GBX.

Barratt Developments Plc has a 50 day moving average of 545.38 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 665.76. There are currently 1,018,292,450 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 7,711,192. Market capitalisation for LON:BDEV is £5,411,206,327 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn