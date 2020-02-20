Barratt Developments Plc 22.4% Potential Upside Indicated by HSBC

Barratt Developments Plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:BDEV) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at HSBC. Barratt Developments Plc are listed in the Consumer Goods sector within UK Main Market. HSBC have set a target price of 1070 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 22.4% from the opening price of 874 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 67.2 points and increased 237 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 889.2 GBX while the year low share price is currently 535.6 GBX.

Barratt Developments Plc has a 50 day moving average of 803.00 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 671.43. There are currently 1,018,287,229 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 4,210,285. Market capitalisation for LON:BDEV is £8,905,939,856 GBP.

