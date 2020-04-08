Barratt Developments Plc 22.2% Potential Upside Indicated by Deutsche Bank

Barratt Developments Plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:BDEV) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at Deutsche Bank. Barratt Developments Plc are listed in the Consumer Goods sector within UK Main Market. Deutsche Bank have set their target price at 553 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 22.2% from the opening price of 452.7 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 219.9 points and decreased 312.1 points respectively. The 1 year high for the share price is 889.2 GBX while the year low share price is currently 349.4 GBX.

Barratt Developments Plc has a 50 day moving average of 687.73 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 676.12. There are currently 256,920,539 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 9,053,297. Market capitalisation for LON:BDEV is £4,749,315,924 GBP.

