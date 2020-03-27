Barratt Developments Plc 18.1% Potential Upside Indicated by Berenberg

Barratt Developments Plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:BDEV) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at Berenberg. Barratt Developments Plc are listed in the Consumer Goods sector within UK Main Market. Berenberg have set their target price at 540 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 18.1% from the opening price of 457.3 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 328.9 points and decreased 290.9 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 889.2 GBX while the year low share price is currently 349.4 GBX.

Barratt Developments Plc has a 50 day moving average of 745.48 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 680.99. There are currently 1,018,292,450 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 8,285,249. Market capitalisation for LON:BDEV is £4,463,688,124 GBP.

