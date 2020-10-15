Barratt Developments Plc 14.8% Potential Upside Indicated by Canaccord Genuity

Barratt Developments Plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:BDEV) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiteration’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. Barratt Developments Plc are listed in the Consumer Goods sector within UK Main Market. Canaccord Genuity have set a target price of 630 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 14.8% from today’s opening price of 548.8 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 45.6 points and increased 15.8 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 889.2 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 349.4 GBX.

Barratt Developments Plc has a 50 day moving average of 515.77 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 583.33. There are currently 1,018,311,315 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 5,536,279. Market capitalisation for LON:BDEV is £5,559,979,779 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn