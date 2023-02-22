Barratt Developments P L C 15.4% potential upside indicated by Liberum Capital

Barratt Developments P L C with ticker (LON:BDEV) now has a potential upside of 15.4% according to Liberum Capital.







Liberum Capital set a target price of 535 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Barratt Developments P L C share price of 453 GBX at opening today (22/02/2023) indicates a potential upside of 15.4%. Trading has ranged between 313 (52 week low) and 611 (52 week high) with an average of 4,077,707 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £4,486,937,754.



Barratt Developments PLC is a United Kingdom-based company engaged in housebuilding and commercial development. The Company is engaged in acquiring and developing land, planning, designing and constructing residential property developments and selling the homes, which it builds throughout Britain. Its brands include Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, Wilson Bowden Developments and Barratt London. Barratt Homes focuses on providing homes for first time buyers and families, offering a range of properties across England, Scotland and Wales. Wilson Bowden Developments is its commercial development arm focused on retail, leisure, office, industrial and mixed-use schemes. The projects of Wilson Bowden Developments range from single sites to industrial developments, office parks and town center regeneration project. Barratt London portfolio in London ranges from apartments and penthouses in Westminster to riverside communities in Fulham, and complex, mixed-use regeneration schemes in Hendon.







