Barratt Developments P L C 11.1% potential upside indicated by Barclays

Broker Ratings

Barratt Developments P L C with ticker (LON:BDEV) now has a potential upside of 11.1% according to Barclays.



Barclays set a target price of 760 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Barratt Developments P L C share price of 676 GBX at opening today (20/01/2022) indicates a potential upside of 11.1%. Trading has ranged between 619 (52 week low) and 799 (52 week high) with an average of 2,192,831 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £6,930,476,236.

Barratt Developments PLC is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company is principally engaged in acquiring and developing land, planning, designing and constructing residential property developments and selling the homes, which it builds throughout Britain. It operates in two segments: Housebuilding and Commercial developments. The Company’s brands include Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes and Barratt London. Barratt Homes focuses on providing homes for first time buyers and families, offering a range of properties across England, Scotland and Wales. Wilson Bowden Developments is the Company’s commercial development arm focused on retail, leisure, office, industrial and mixed-use schemes. The projects of Wilson Bowden Developments range from single sites to industrial developments, office parks and town center regeneration project.



