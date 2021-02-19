BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS ORD 10 – Consensus Indicates Potential -11.2% Downside

BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS ORD 10 found using the EPIC (LON:BDEV) have now 12 analysts in total covering the company. The target price ranges between £7.44 and £4.7 with the average target price sitting at £6.09. Given that the previous closing share price was at £6.86 this would indicate that there is a downside of -11.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of £6.85 and the 200 day MA is £5.89. The market capitalisation for the company is £7b. Company Website: http://www.barrattdevelopments.co.uk

Barratt Developments engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands. It is also involved in the commercial development activities under the Wilson Bowden Developments brand. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Coalville, the United Kingdom.