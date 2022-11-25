Baron Oil changes to Chuditch Bank Guarantee

Baron Oil Plc (LON:BOIL), the AIM-quoted oil and gas exploration and appraisal company, has announced that the changes to the provision of the funds for the Deposit for the Guarantee and related matters, as described in the Company’s announcement of 15 November 2022 have been successfully completed. Accordingly, Baron is now the provider of 100% of the collateral for the Guarantee.

Capitalised terms used in this announcement shall, unless defined in this announcement or unless the context provides otherwise, bear the same meaning ascribed to such terms in the announcement made by the Company at 07.00 on 15 November 2022.