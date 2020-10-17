Barnes Group – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.2% Upside

Barnes Group found using ticker (B) have now 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 57 and 30 calculating the average target price we see 41.83. Now with the previous closing price of 38.67 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 8.2%. The 50 day MA is 37.14 while the 200 day moving average is 38.23. The market cap for the company is $2,005m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.barnesgroupinc.com

Barnes Group Inc. provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and innovative solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices. This segment also designs and manufactures hot runner systems, mold cavity sensors and process control systems, and precision high cavitation mold assemblies for injection molding applications; provides force and motion control solutions for various metal forming and other industrial markets; and designs and develops robotic grippers, end-of-arm tooling systems, sensors, and other automation components for intelligent robotic handling solutions and industrial automation applications. In addition, it manufactures and supplies precision mechanical products, including mechanical springs, and high-precision punched and fine-blanked components used in transportation and industrial applications, including mechanical springs, and high-precision punched and fine-blanked components. This segment sells its products primarily through its direct sales force and distribution channels. The Aerospace segment produces fabricated and precision machined components and assemblies turbine engines; and nacelles, and structures for commercial and military aircrafts. It also provides aircraft engine component maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for turbine engine manufacturers, commercial airlines, and the military; and manufactures and delivers aerospace aftermarket spare parts. This segment primarily serves original equipment manufacturing industry. Barnes Group Inc. was founded in 1857 and is based in Bristol, Connecticut.

