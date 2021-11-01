Barnes Group – Consensus Indicates Potential 38.4% Upside

Barnes Group with ticker code (B) have now 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 69 and 45 with the average target price sitting at 56.8. Now with the previous closing price of 41.04 this would imply there is a potential upside of 38.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 42.84 while the 200 day moving average is 48.6. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,121m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.barnesgroupinc.com

Barnes Group Inc. provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices. This segment also designs and manufactures hot runner systems, mold cavity sensors and process control systems, and precision high cavitation mold assemblies for injection molding applications; provides force and motion control solutions for various metal forming and other industrial markets; and designs and develops robotic grippers, end-of-arm tooling systems, sensors, and other automation components for intelligent robotic handling solutions and industrial automation applications. In addition, it manufactures and supplies precision mechanical products, including mechanical springs, and high-precision punched and fine-blanked components used in transportation and industrial applications, including mechanical springs, and high-precision punched and fine-blanked components. This segment sells its products primarily through its direct sales force and distribution channels. The Aerospace segment produces fabricated and precision machined components and assemblies for turbine engines; and nacelles and structures for commercial and defense-related aircraft. It also provides aircraft engine component maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for turbine engine manufacturers, commercial airlines, and defense market; and manufactures and delivers aerospace aftermarket spare parts. This segment serves original equipment manufacturing industry. The company was founded in 1857 and is based in Bristol, Connecticut.