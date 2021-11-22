Barnes Group – Consensus Indicates Potential 21.9% Upside

Barnes Group with ticker code (B) now have 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 69 and 45 with the average target price sitting at 55.4. Given that the stocks previous close was at 45.43 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 21.9%. The 50 day MA is 43.1 and the 200 moving average now moves to 49.1. The company has a market cap of $2,299m. Company Website: http://www.barnesgroupinc.com

Barnes Group Inc. provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices. This segment also designs and manufactures hot runner systems, mold cavity sensors and process control systems, and precision high cavitation mold assemblies for injection molding applications; provides force and motion control solutions for various metal forming and other industrial markets; and designs and develops robotic grippers, end-of-arm tooling systems, sensors, and other automation components for intelligent robotic handling solutions and industrial automation applications. In addition, it manufactures and supplies precision mechanical products, including mechanical springs, and high-precision punched and fine-blanked components used in transportation and industrial applications, including mechanical springs, and high-precision punched and fine-blanked components. This segment sells its products primarily through its direct sales force and distribution channels. The Aerospace segment produces fabricated and precision machined components and assemblies for turbine engines; and nacelles and structures for commercial and defense-related aircraft. It also provides aircraft engine component maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for turbine engine manufacturers, commercial airlines, and defense market; and manufactures and delivers aerospace aftermarket spare parts. This segment serves original equipment manufacturing industry. The company was founded in 1857 and is based in Bristol, Connecticut.