Barings Global Short Duration H – Consensus Indicates Potential 202.9% Upside

Barings Global Short Duration H found using ticker (BGH) now have 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 48 and 30 with a mean TP of 40.92. Given that the stocks previous close was at 13.51 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 202.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 12.64 and the 200 moving average now moves to 13.84. The market cap for the company is $268m. Company Website: https://www.babsoncapital.com/Strategies/Trusts/BGH/Default.aspx

The potential market cap would be $813m based on the market concensus.

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or below BBB- by Standard & Poor’s Rating Services. It seeks to invest in securities with a weighted average portfolio duration of three years or less. The fund employs bottom-up fundamental analysis to create its portfolio. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Bank of America/Merrill Lynch Global Non-Financial High Yield Constrained Index. The fund was formerly known as Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund. Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

