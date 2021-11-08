Twitter
Barings Global Short Duration H – Consensus Indicates Potential 139.0% Upside

Broker Ratings

Barings Global Short Duration H found using ticker (BGH) have now 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 48 and 30 with the average target price sitting at 40.92. Now with the previous closing price of 17.12 this indicates there is a potential upside of 139.0%. The 50 day MA is 17.18 and the 200 moving average now moves to 16.92. The company has a market cap of $344m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.babsoncapital.com/Strategies/Trusts/BGH/Default.aspx

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or below BBB- by Standard & Poor’s Rating Services. It seeks to invest in securities with a weighted average portfolio duration of three years or less. The fund employs bottom-up fundamental analysis to create its portfolio. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Bank of America/Merrill Lynch Global Non-Financial High Yield Constrained Index. The fund was formerly known as Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund. Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

