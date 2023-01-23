Barclays confirms Board changes

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) has announced the following board and committee changes as part of the Board’s longer term succession planning:

· Julia Wilson to be appointed Chair of Barclays’ Audit Committee. · Sir John Kingman to be appointed as a Non-Executive Director of Barclays and as Chair of Barclays Bank UK PLC (Barclays UK). · Marc Moses appointed as a Non-Executive Director of Barclays and Barclays Bank PLC. · Mike Ashley and Crawford Gillies to retire as Non-Executive Directors at the end of their tenure on the Barclays Board.

Mike Ashley and Crawford Gillies will each have completed nine years as Non-Executive Directors of Barclays by the time of the Barclays Annual General Meeting in May 2023. Mike will be retiring from Barclays at the conclusion of the AGM, and Crawford will be retiring shortly thereafter on 31 May 2023. Having joined the Board in 2013 and 2014 respectively, Mike and Crawford have supported Barclays through a period of significant change, both for the Group and for the industry, in the post financial crisis period and the Board would like to thank them for the significant contribution they have made to Barclays during their tenure.

Julia Wilson will succeed Mike as Chair of the Audit Committees of Barclays and Barclays Bank PLC with effect from 1 April 2023, subject to regulatory approval. Julia joined the Audit Committee of Barclays on her appointment to the Board in April 2021. Her time as a member of the Committee, together with her experience as former Group Finance Director at 3i Group plc and Chair of the Audit Committee of Legal & General Group plc (L&G) ideally place her to take up this important role. Julia will also join the Board of Barclays Bank PLC with effect from 1 April 2023.

Sir John Kingman has agreed to join the board of Barclays as a Non-Executive Director with effect from 1 June 2023. He will succeed Crawford Gillies as Chair of Barclays UK, the Group’s ring-fenced bank, upon taking up his appointment, subject to regulatory approval. Sir John has a deep background in financial services, gained from his executive and non-executive career, and will bring the skills and experience required to make a material contribution to the Barclays Board, and to the Board of Barclays UK. His experience spans the public and private sector with his former roles including senior positions at HM Treasury, as the first Chief Executive of UK Financial Investments Ltd (UKFI), and as Global Co-Head of the Financial Institutions Group at Rothschild. Sir John is currently Chair of L&G. He stepped down as Chair of Tesco Bank on 22 January 2023.

In order to further reinforce the recent and relevant financial expertise on the Board, Marc Moses has agreed to join the Boards of Barclays and Barclays Bank PLC as a Non-Executive Director with effect from 23 January 2023. Marc will join the Audit and Risk Committees of Barclays and Barclays Bank PLC as an additional member on taking up his appointment. Marc brings a strong technical finance background with a deep knowledge of banking and financial services. His financial services experience extends to over 43 years in the industry, initially as a trader and then in senior executive roles as an Audit Partner at PwC, and Chief Financial Officer of JPMorgan Europe. He joined HSBC in 2005, and prior to retiring in 2019, was the Group Chief Risk officer and an Executive Director of HSBC Holdings plc.