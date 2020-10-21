Barclays PLC – Consensus Indicates Potential 43.3% Upside

Barclays PLC found using ticker (BCS) now have 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 7.54 and 7.54 calculating the average target price we see 7.54. With the stocks previous close at 5.26 this indicates there is a potential upside of 43.3%. The 50 day MA is 5.22 and the 200 moving average now moves to 5.38. The market capitalisation for the company is $22,919m. Company Website: http://www.home.barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services. The company also engages in securities dealing activities; and issues credit cards. The company was formerly known as Barclays Bank Limited and changed its name to Barclays PLC in January 1985. Barclays PLC was founded in 1690 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn