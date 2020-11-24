Twitter
Barclays PLC – Consensus Indicates Potential 19.7% Upside

Barclays PLC found using ticker (BCS) have now 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 8.74 and 8.74 and has a mean target at 8.74. With the stocks previous close at 7.3 this indicates there is a potential upside of 19.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 5.99 while the 200 day moving average is 5.67. The market cap for the company is $32,498m. Find out more information at: http://www.home.barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services. The company also engages in securities dealing activities; and issues credit cards. The company was formerly known as Barclays Bank Limited and changed its name to Barclays PLC in January 1985. Barclays PLC was founded in 1690 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

