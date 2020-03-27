Barclays PLC 99.9% Potential Upside Indicated by Jefferies International

Barclays PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:BARC) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at Jefferies International. Barclays PLC are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. Jefferies International have set their target price at 206 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 99.9% from today’s opening price of 103.04 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 62.9 points and decreased 78.32 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 193.85 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 73.04 GBX.

Barclays PLC has a 50 day moving average of 151.93 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 158.98. There are currently 17,329,135,465 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 104,907,010. Market capitalisation for LON:BARC is £17,363,793,207 GBP.

